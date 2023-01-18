2023 Elections: National Youth Games postponed

The proposed 7th National Youth Games earlier billed to take place next month in Asaba, Delta State, has been shifted indefinitely. Authoritat ive sources revealed to our correspondent that the event recently confirmed by the Ministry of Sports to take place between February 8 and 18 was moved due to the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and other logistics reasons. Our source added that the host, Delta State, and the Ministry of Sports will publicly announce the postponement shortly but the new dates will certainly be after the 2023 General Elections.

“The host state has a vice presidential candidate and that is a big one to show how busy things will generally be in Delta at the earlier fixed date which will run into about a week before the elections. It is just better to look into a future date for the event.

“This is certainly not about facilities but organisers feel it is just better to shift the games for now,” the source added. The Games were originally scheduled to feature 29 sports which include athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, chess, fives, scrabble, gymnastics, golf, shooting, swimming, badminton, hockey, para-sports, and squash, amongst others. It will be recalled that Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare labelled the competition as the beacon of hope. The Dennis Osadebay University Sports Complex, Asaba, Delta State was picked as the venue for the Games.

