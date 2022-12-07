News Top Stories

2023 Elections: Only God can decide the fate of Nigeria – Sultan

Following several opinions and negative comments and projections ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said only God would decide the fate of Nigeria. The Sultan, who is the Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) made this known yesterday in Abuja at the NIREC 4th Quarter 2022 Meeting, noted that many persons have said the 2023 election was a make-or-break election for Nigeria. He said: “I don’t believe in that, I refuse to believe in that.

It is just an election that people will go out, cast their vote in peace and whoever emerges the leader will be the leader of this country. “So, I don’t believe it is a make or break election, and we must not play into the hands of those elements of Nigeria who keep on parading those issues as this is the election that will decide the fate of this nation, only Allah decides the fate of this country.” He charged politicians and electorates to go out and campaign peacefully and whenever the elections come up, they elect the leader they think is best for Nigeria and the rest would be left to Almighty Allah.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), who is also the Co-Chairman of NIREC, Archbishop Daniel Okoh revealed that questions and doubts were being expressed in different quarters about Nigeria’s capacity and political will to conduct a free, fair, credible and peaceful elections come 2023. According to him, violence and electoral irregularities have become constant features of the process of electing the country’s leaders since independence in 1960. He added that the most worrisome point was always the number of deaths often recorded in the process.

“Politics of corruption, intimidation, exclusion and violence are now regarded by some elements in the society as necessary weapons of political victory in our country. This ugly trend robs Nigerian voters of the opportunity to freely choose their leaders.

“As we navigate the process to the 2023 general elections, the world is watching to see if there will be a relatively peaceful transition, or a repeat of the familiar ugly past always filled with preand post-electoral violence.” Commending NIREC for stabilising the country, Secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha expressed delight that the meeting was coming at a time when the nation was preparing for its general election which is expected to be free, fair and credible that would eventually translate to national rebirth.

 

