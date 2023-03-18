2023 Elections Politics

2023 Elections Remains Best In Nigeria Democracy, Umahi Insists

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has insisted that this year’s general election remains the best in the history of Nigerian democracy.

Umahi observed that the recent innovations brought into the election process by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have eliminated thuggery and rigging in Nigeria’s elections.

The Governor spoke shortly after casting his vote at his home polling unit, Onuofukuru Umunaga Uburu in Ohaozara’s local government area of the state.

He challenged other political parties, alleging rigging in the elections to prove their allegations, stressing that there was no amount of castigation that would suppress the fact that the current elections have remained the best in Nigeria’s history.

“The process is well organized. I commend INEC very highly. INEC has done very wonderfully and beautifully well.

“There are lots of innovations in INEC that eliminated thuggery and rigging.

“Those who are claiming that a particular political party rigged should be able to prove that and stop inciting the people

“I think Nigeria has reached a stage where elections will always be better because of the innovation brought in by INEC.

“And there is no amount of intimidation and castigation that will deny the fact that the election of 25th February and today’s election still remains the best in the history of Nigeria.

“It’s quite exciting and I am excited by the processes and the innovation”, he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

There’s no choice to restructuring of Nigeria – Nyam

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Tony Nyiam is a retired Army Colonel. In this interview during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) symposium to mark the anniversary of June 12 in Lagos, he speaks on the security challenges Nigeria is facing, secessionist agitations and call for restructuring, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports One of the takeaways from the symposium to mark […]
Politics

Party Primaries: Senators who may not return in 2023

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on serving senators who suffered defeat during the recently held primary elections conducted by the various political parties to nominate their candidates for the 2023 general election and those who withdrew from senatorial primaries There was a lot of drama and intrigues in the just concluded primary elections conducted by the ruling […]
Politics

Anambra guber: When the people braved the odds

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the intrigues that characterized the November 6 governorship election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) The apprehension was unlimited and the fears got to its crescendo as the killings continued. The worst hit […]

Leave a Reply