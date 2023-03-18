2023 Elections Remains Best In Nigeria Democracy, Umahi Insists

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has insisted that this year’s general election remains the best in the history of Nigerian democracy.

Umahi observed that the recent innovations brought into the election process by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have eliminated thuggery and rigging in Nigeria’s elections.

The Governor spoke shortly after casting his vote at his home polling unit, Onuofukuru Umunaga Uburu in Ohaozara’s local government area of the state.

He challenged other political parties, alleging rigging in the elections to prove their allegations, stressing that there was no amount of castigation that would suppress the fact that the current elections have remained the best in Nigeria’s history.

“The process is well organized. I commend INEC very highly. INEC has done very wonderfully and beautifully well.

“There are lots of innovations in INEC that eliminated thuggery and rigging.

“Those who are claiming that a particular political party rigged should be able to prove that and stop inciting the people

“I think Nigeria has reached a stage where elections will always be better because of the innovation brought in by INEC.

“And there is no amount of intimidation and castigation that will deny the fact that the election of 25th February and today’s election still remains the best in the history of Nigeria.

“It’s quite exciting and I am excited by the processes and the innovation”, he stated.

