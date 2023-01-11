2023 elections sacrosanct, must hold as planned, Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday said that all efforts must be made to ensure that the general election slated for February and March this year not only holds successfully, but that winners emerge and are sworn in on May 29, as stipulated by relevant laws. The position was contained in a press statement issued through its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi in the wake of the threat issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the seeming unabated insecurity may adversely affect the much- expected general elections that kick off next month.

It would be recalled that the Commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday said that if the insecurity in the country was “not dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of election results and precipitate constitutional crisis”. Mahmood spoke in Abuja through the Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute, Mr. Abdullahi Zuru. Afenifere spokesman asserted that Nigerians were re-assured by the prompt statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in which he vowed that nothing will stop the elections as scheduled.

“But we feel that there is the need to let anyone thinking of postponement or cancellation of the elections that such a thing is and will remain unacceptable, no matter the reason. We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held.

There also was insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped,” he said. Ajayi went further to say that Afenifere felt the need to sound this note of warning so that whoever may be thinking of postponing or altering the elections’ calendar should know that such a thing would not be accepted. “In Nigeria, there is often the tendency to fly a kite. Most of the time, such kites are on policies or steps that were usually not in the best interest of the Nigerian public. This is why it is very important to clearly sound this note of warning without any ambiguity. This is why we are stating clearly that Nigerians are prepared for the elections just as the whole world is awaiting the elections. Nothing whatsoever should alter the schedule or cause its postponement, let alone cancellation”. The spokesman, who quoted the INEC Chairman stating that his Commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that security is provided “for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections”, encouraged the Commission to be committed to delivering what is contained in this statement to Nigerians.

Ajayi added that the Commission has, so far, demonstrated its commitment to giving the country an election package that will be celebrated positively. This is in line with various assurances that President Muhammadu Buhari had repeatedly given – that this year’s elections will not only hold, but will be free, fair and credible. He has also repeatedly expressed his desire to retire to his country home in Daura, Katsina State immediately he hands over on May 29, 2023. Afenifere therefore called on all concerned to ensure that nothing is done to suggest that these assuring words of President Buhari are a veil that could be used by the unscrupulous to hoodwink Nigerians into a false hope.

