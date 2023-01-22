2023 Elections: Stop verbal and physical violence – Afenifere pleads

As the days for the general elections draw near, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the increasing verbal and physical attacks that are characterising election campaigns in various parts of the country.

In a press release signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital Sunday, Afenifere stated that political parties and their candidates should focus on issues regarding how they will tackle the myriad of challenges that the country is facing rather than coming up with utterances and actions that border on “de-marketing of opponents and possibly causing bodily harms on other people”.

It would be recalled that politicians are, of late, hurling serious verbal attacks against one another while physical attacks have also been reported in a few places. The latter even led to the loss of some lives in some instances.

Maintaining that Nigerian politicians ought to have matured beyond the seeming villainy they currently display, Ajayi submitted that the verbal attacks emanating from some candidates and their spokespersons were encouraging their unscrupulous supporters to violently attack opponents in a manner that could result in bloodshed.

