News

2023 Elections: We’ll be campaigning with solutions, not mere promises — Accord presidential candidate, Prof Imumolen

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he will be putting his money where his mouth is when he officially flags off his campaign for the seat of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria very soon.

The academic known for his vast humanitarian accomplishments believes the one way the electorate can have an inkling of what is in store for them is what an aspirant does while trying to convince them to give him his votes on election day.

He frowns at situations where public office seekers would make promises on the eve of important elections only to go back on them when they get elected, saying it is the worst way for a candidate to lose credibility.
“As a responsible political party, Accord has been actively involved in promoting democratic values, just as we have been in the vanguard of enhancing the quality of the lives of our people through our various empowerment programmes,” Imumolen said at an interactive session with friends in Abuja recently.
“Our popularity stems from what we represent, hence the huge confidence in our ability by the people especially at a time we are gunning for the seat of president of the country.

“So, we are going to be sticking with this standard we have set as we will not just be campaigning with promises but with solutions.
“Unlike some other contestants whose style is vote buying, we would be doing tangible things that will endure in the life of the people.
“For instance, when you give out scholarships to thousands of cash-strapped students in order to help their academic pursuits or give out loans to farmers to enhance their agricultural activities, or give financial aid to SMEs, you are doing something in their lives that would endure.

“I think that’s a much better way to affect the lives of the people than trying to buy their votes on a massive scale on election day,” he added.
The youthful presidential candidate therefore called on his co-aspirants to demonstrate that they have the interest of the people at heart by following his examples of giving to improve lives.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu: The fight is over

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …says former APC chair, Tinubu pose danger to democracy     Edo State Governor and winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to work with him […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

I’ve all it takes to tackle insecurity, fix economy – Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, hasassured Nigerians that he has got everything required to permanently address the insecurity in the country and also fix the nation’s economy, if elected as President in 2023. Amaechi stated this late on Monday evening, when he paid a courtesy call on Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, at […]
News Top Stories

Hope dims on deadline for new revenue formula

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Local govt favoured with 3.13% rise   Chances that the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will produce new revenue formula on or before December 31, 2021 are beginning to dim.   Members of the Revenue Indices Committe and top officials of the Commission saddled with the assignment are said to be working without […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica