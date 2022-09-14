2023 Elections: We’ll be campaigning with solutions, not mere promises — Accord presidential candidate, Prof Imumolen

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he will be putting his money where his mouth is when he officially flags off his campaign for the seat of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria very soon.

The academic known for his vast humanitarian accomplishments believes the one way the electorate can have an inkling of what is in store for them is what an aspirant does while trying to convince them to give him his votes on election day.

He frowns at situations where public office seekers would make promises on the eve of important elections only to go back on them when they get elected, saying it is the worst way for a candidate to lose credibility.

“As a responsible political party, Accord has been actively involved in promoting democratic values, just as we have been in the vanguard of enhancing the quality of the lives of our people through our various empowerment programmes,” Imumolen said at an interactive session with friends in Abuja recently.

“Our popularity stems from what we represent, hence the huge confidence in our ability by the people especially at a time we are gunning for the seat of president of the country.

“So, we are going to be sticking with this standard we have set as we will not just be campaigning with promises but with solutions.

“Unlike some other contestants whose style is vote buying, we would be doing tangible things that will endure in the life of the people.

“For instance, when you give out scholarships to thousands of cash-strapped students in order to help their academic pursuits or give out loans to farmers to enhance their agricultural activities, or give financial aid to SMEs, you are doing something in their lives that would endure.

“I think that’s a much better way to affect the lives of the people than trying to buy their votes on a massive scale on election day,” he added.

The youthful presidential candidate therefore called on his co-aspirants to demonstrate that they have the interest of the people at heart by following his examples of giving to improve lives.

