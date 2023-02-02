News

2023 Elections: Women to march for peaceful polls

Women from all walks of life will today embark on a peaceful march in Lagos State as part of efforts to promote awareness for issue-based campaigns by political parties and their aspirants and peaceful participation in the general election with the presidential and national assembly polls taking place on February 25, while the gubernatorial and state assembly elections would hold on March 11.

The exercise, according to the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding Nigeria (WANEP-Nigeria) and Urgent Action Fund Africa (UAF- Africa) is geared towards enhancing individual capacities on the need to exercise their fundamental rights as citizens of Nigeria in a well organised and peaceful manner devoid of violence. The one-day walk will commence at the premises of the Lagos State Television (LTV8) along Agidingbi Road and terminate at the state secretariat, Alausa, where they will present a report to Governor Babajide-Sanwo Olu as disclosed by the organisation.

 

Our Reporters

