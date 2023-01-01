News

2023 elections’ll define Nigeria’s future – Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged political gladiators contesting for various public offices to refrain from mudslinging and character assassination.
Senator Nnamani, in his new year message to Nigerians urged politicians to hinge their campaigns on issues that would have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.
This was as the Southern Senators’ Forum stressed that only unity and patriotism could bring progress and prosperity to the country.
In his message, Nnamani stated :”Those who engage in a campaign of calumny are obviously bereft of ideas. Any one vying for public office must have his or her manifesto or programme of action”.
He enjoined the electorate to be wise enough to vote for candidates with proven track record of performance and “not those who exploit our fault lines of ethnicity or religion to gain advantage.”
He urged Nigerians to vote for candidates who can be trusted saying, “we need public officers who can truly identify with the people because the outcome of 2023 polls will define the future of Nigeria.
“We should do away with mundane issues of ethnic or religious sentiments but to vote for candidates based on capacity and competence to deliver.”
He craved for free, fair and credible elections that would reflect the true wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, decrying the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country especially in the SouthEast region and called for collaborative efforts between the security operatives and communities to halt the menace.
He argued that security should not be left for the government alone and urged communities to participate in order to fish out “these criminals who live amongst the people in the communities.”

 

