Business

‘2023 elections’ll increase foreign portfolio outflows’

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Managing Director, Morgan Capital Securities Limited and an economic analyst, Mr Rotimi Olubi, has said that electioneering for 2023 general polls in Nigeria will further increase foreign portfolio outflows and cause Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to remain on the sidelines.

Olubi said this at a forum organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos on Wednesday. Speaking on the theme: “A review of 2021 Market Performance and Factors that will shape it in 2022,” he listed other factors expected to cause further outflow to include rate hikes and capital controls by the monetary authorities. Olubi added that the foreign exchange (FX) would likely come under strong pressure as interest rate hikes in advanced economies would result in portfolio outflows from emerging markets. He noted that domestic investors would be the key players responsible for the movement of the market and liquidity. “Electioneering, rate hikes and capital controls by the monetary authorities are expected to cause further foreign portfolio outflows and cause FPIs to remain on the sidelines.

“Even as the economy continues its recovery, corporate earnings of companies in the consumer goods and industrial goods sector are expected to be impacted by high input costs caused by high inflation and higher cost of capital due to interest rate hikes. “Interest income of financial services institu-tions such as banks is expected to rise in Nigeria if interest rates rise as expected. This is because the U.S could decide to raise interest rates. “This act by the U.S. could lead to downward pressure on commodity prices, drop in global liquidity, increase in the cost of funds from the international debt market and due to the fact that Ukraine and Russia are still having conflicts, oil prices might go up and production could decrease. “Companies in the oil and gas sector are expected to have a solid year driven by strong oil prices, increasing global oil demand and OPEC+ cuts,” Olubi said. He said that with relatively low infection rates and fatalities from the pandemic, the likelihood of an economic shutdown was non-existent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Economy: CBN’s projection tips investment chances

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite 2022 being a pre-election year with the attendant negative impact on investment, Nigeria’s economic recovery is likely to continue, given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said it would sustain policies aimed at achieving greater economic diversification for the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers […]
Business

Vagrants take over desolate, vandalised Eastern railways

Posted on Author AUL OGBUOKIRI, KENNETH OFOMA, IGBEAKU ORJI and EMMANUEL IFEANYI report

…Staff strip assets, sell to highest bidder …Rustic coaches cannibalized, host communities cry out   As the Buhari administration invigorates the modernization of the rail transport infrastructure across the country, extending the nation’s rail network deep into the city of Maradi, the second biggest commercial hub of Niger Republic, PAUL OGBUOKIRI, KENNETH OFOMA, IGBEAKU ORJI […]
Business

World Bank to Nigeria: Strengthen naira reforms to get $1.5bn loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Bank has asked Nigeria to strengthen reforms of the naira before it can approve a $1.5 billion loan, Reuters reported the lender’s country director as saying yesterday. World Bank loans are often contingent upon reforms, and its officials said previously it was “recommending” a more unified, flexible exchange rate. The naira hit N500 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica