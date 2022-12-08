2023 elections’ll not be business as usual –Onyebeadi

As the 2023 election draws near and the political parties gear up to test their popularity and electoral value, Prof Echefuna Onyebeadi, a United Nations Fellow and an emeritus Professor of Engineering Economy, shares with ONWUKA NZESHI, his perspective on the unfolding scenarios and why the forthcoming polls will not be business as usual

Some months ago, the opposition in the National Assembly threatened to impeach President Muhamnadu Buhari over his poor handling of the insecurity facing the country. The ultimatum has since elapsed and no action has been taken. Why do you think this is happening?

The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari appears to be the luckiest but the most incompetent president Nigeria has ever had. He is on record to have wasted the very generous goodwill the people invested on him. There is no doubt that he has committed a lot of impeachable offenses which includes but not limited to single handedly spending Nigeria’s hard earned money in billions of hard currency without appropriations of the National Assembly.

For example, the billions of Naira purportedly expended on military equipment outside the budget approved by the National Assembly, without any prior appropriation of the National Assembly and without any corresponding de-escalation of insecurity in the country arising therefrom. The president has been travelling on medical tourism, which periods were indeterminate without informing the National Assembly and without handing over power to the Vice President as required by the operating constitution.

Kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, crimes and criminality and the general insecurity in the country has assumed dimensions never before known or imagined in this country. Under the watch of this Buhari’s regime, Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world. Nepotism has since brought the country to its knees in the midst of hunger, poverty, diseases and untimely deaths, among others, have since become the order of the day. Governance under Buhari’s watch appears to be on autopilot while corruption has taken dimensions far more than can be imagined.

The safety of lives and property, which is the primary purpose of government and even guaranteed in the operating constitution of Nigeria appears to be a mirage. Never before has the country, Nigeria been this hopeless like we have it in this regime.

It is on record that this Buhari’s regime has been borrowing money that Nigeria and Nigerians will continue to pay for generations with interest to develop Niger Republic to the detriment of Nigeria. What can be more impeachable offences than these? In a sane clime, the President, should have since thrown in the towel and retired to his Daura village to attend to his permanent ‘150’ cows! The truth be told, the President has committed a lot of impeachable offences but it is very doubtful if the National Assembly as presently constituted can make good their threat to impeach him.

The National Assembly as presently constituted is not just a ‘rubber stamp’ Assembly, it is also an ‘anything goes’ National Assembly, which makes their threat to impeach Buhari as president very laughable. To many people, the impeachment threat on Mr. President by some members of this National Assembly is like an empty threat that leads nowhere and a joke of the century going by their known antecedents. However, that is not to say that there are no people of conscience in the National Assembly but they are too few to make any meaningful impact.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, recently blamed their inability to live up to the mandate and expectations of the people on the high turnover of lawmakers every four years. Do you agree with that?

On what record would lawmakers across board since 1999 hinge their argument against the high turnover of legislators? How does legislative turn over impede progress and limit the capacity of the parliament to hold the executive to account? Ordinarily, retention of legislative experience is good and preserves institutional memories but in the circumstance that we find ourselves as a country, where the most unqualified get to become legislators, coupled with the zoning and rotation of offices at various levels, it will be difficult to have people stay in the parliament for very long periods of time. Perhaps, with time, this tendency will be a thing of the past, when the focus becomes competence and not the turn-by-turn syndrome.

Do you think that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in 2023 given the current wrangling in that party?

Prior to the outcome of the PDP presidential primary election and the failure of party to honour its own constitutional requirement on zoning and rotation of offices, not a few Nigerians were looking up to the PDP as a major opposition party to spring surprises in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Unfortunately, the wrangling within PDP arising from the aforemenerntioned has greatly reduced the chances of the party returning to power come 2023. The PDP that used to be national in outlook has now become a regional party with all key organs of the party being controlled by a section of the country. For instance, just before the recent induced resignation of their Board of Trustees (BoT chairman), just a few weeks to the end of his tenure in office, the national chairman, presidential candidate, BoT chairman, director-general of the presidential campaign organisation, to mention a few, were all from a section of the country.

Not only that, they were of same religion and of same tribe, save for one. The recent call by the presidential candidate of the PDP that the North should vote only for the North and not other tribes like Yoruba and Igbo, while at the same time expecting other tribes to neglect or abandon their own to vote for the North, has gone a long way to confirm the fear and suspicion of many Nigerians of the ethnic agenda of those currently at the helm of affairs of the party. Unfortunately, these actions have resulted in the denigration of PDP to a regional and ethnic political party. Ordinarily, by this new nomenclature, PDP has earned itself an automatic deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as regional parties are not allowed in this dispensation. If INEC does nothing about this situation, I think Nigerians will speak on this with their voters’ cards on election day! By the present configuration of the PDP, it will be very difficult to convince other sections of the country that collectively constitute majority of the voters but have been excluded from the party’s hierarchy, to have a buy-in to make PDP win the forthcoming presidential election.

The greatest mistake PDP has made against the tide of expectations of Nigerians is to box itself to a corner by producing a Fulani Northern Muslim presidential candidate to possibly take over from the incumbent Fulani North-ern Muslim President after a straight uninterrupted eight years misrule of the incumbent Fulani Northern Muslim President; in a multi-religious country of over 200 million people with more than 350 ethnic nationalities. So, it is a forlorn hope to expect PDP to win the next presidential election against these backdrops but as you may be aware, in Nigeria today, anything goes.

Besides, many people are seeing PDP and APC as the two sides of same coin. Those presently presiding over APC are PDP decampees, while those presiding over PDP are APC returnees. In a way, the present PDP can be nicknamed ‘apcPDP’ while the present APC can called ‘pdpAPC’. So, there is some sense in calling both PDP and APC as two sides of the same political party system that has failed Nigerians. For many, perception is reality. Therefore, how PDP or APC can swim against the tide to victory come 2023 remains to be seen.

What is your appraisal of the Labour Party and the chances of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party?

As a matter of deliberate policy, I don’t discuss people. However, since you asked a pointed question on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, my impression is that he is an embodiment of high integrity, intellectually savvy, highly humble, very simple with a Spartan life style, highly focused and issues driven with uncommon perchance to deliver on electoral promises.

He is the rave of the moment in Nigerian politics but swimming against powerful tides of vested interests in ethno- religious and money politics. He is like a David facing the Goliaths of decadence in the Nigerian space. He seems to be the most talked about, most popular, the best among the pack and probably the only presidential candidate without any baggage of corruption in and out of office, and appears set to upset known iron cast parameters in Nigeria’s political history. He is most unlikely to be an absentee president and most likely to be in charge as the chief executive officer of Nigeria and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Peter Obi is a bad ‘business’ to the corrupt elites whether in the civil/public service or political office holders. The chances of Peter Obi and his prospect of becoming the next president of Nigeria come 2023, is very bright but the challenges ahead of him are herculean, gargantuan and somewhat conspiratorial. The big question is whether ‘the powers that be’ and the so called ‘owners of Nigeria’ wouldn’t fight back desperately to maintain their political dominance and continuous poaching on our commonwealth? How far Peter Obi can or will go in the forthcoming presidential election will depend largely on how far his team are able to penetrate and break the blocs of resistance in certain quarters and protect the interest of their principal throughout the electoral processes in accordance with the law.

Look at the crystal ball with the eyes of an elder; what are your predictions on the outcome of the 2023 general election?

I am neither Nostradamus nor a crystal ball gazer but, I know for certain that the forthcoming elections in 2023, if allowed to hold against wide spread security challenges and possible sabotage, will not be business as usual. It is most likely that there will be a very significant paradigm shift in our elections outcome in the forthcoming general elections that will shock many.

