2023: Electronic transmission of results possible, PDP tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have no excuses not to use the electronic direct transmission of results in the 2023 general elections and other coming polls. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, since INEC is now in the position to deploy technology to conduct online registration of voters, which entails electronic transmission of voter’s data to its central server, the commission can also conduct an electronic transmission of results directly from the polling unit to its central server.

The PDP noted: “Our party calls the attention of the commission to the fact that it no longer has any excuse not to employ the direct transmission of results from polling units, which will ensure credible elections by eliminating manipulations, alterations, switching and disappearance of election results during manual collation processes.”

It insisted that if INEC could use the electronic platform for registration of voters it could as well deploy the same technology for electronic transmission of results in future elections including the 2023 general elections. “Our party however urges INEC to ensure that the online registration of voters is credible, transparent and not open to the manipulations of desperate politicians, particularly in the All Progressives Congress (APC),”PDP said.

Our Reporters

