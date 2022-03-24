2023: Emefiele for president campaign posters liter Delta streets

Asaba, the Delta State capital, was agog yesterday as hundreds of campaigners, under the auspices of “The Green Alliance (TGA),” volunteered to purchase the Expression of Interest Form for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential race. Although the CBN Governor has not indicated interest, the group said he would make a better successor to consolidate on the achievements of the previous and present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Convener, Mr. Wale Delta streets Fapounda, supported by the Co-convener, Mr. Valentine Gabriel; Legal Adviser, Akin Oshomo and the Director of Mobilisation, Mrs. Angela Ajufo, said over six million followers were already in support of the clarion call on Emefiele to throw his hat in the ring. He said: “TGA has decided to buy the Expression of Interest Form for Emefiele. We are convinced by his qualitative and transparent leadership in the economic world. We are pleading with him to yield to our call to bring his bold idea of economic transformation to bear on the political world.”

