News

2023: Emefiele for president campaign posters liter Delta streets

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Asaba, the Delta State capital, was agog yesterday as hundreds of campaigners, under the auspices of “The Green Alliance (TGA),” volunteered to purchase the Expression of Interest Form for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential race. Although the CBN Governor has not indicated interest, the group said he would make a better successor to consolidate on the achievements of the previous and present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Convener, Mr. Wale Delta streets Fapounda, supported by the Co-convener, Mr. Valentine Gabriel; Legal Adviser, Akin Oshomo and the Director of Mobilisation, Mrs. Angela Ajufo, said over six million followers were already in support of the clarion call on Emefiele to throw his hat in the ring. He said: “TGA has decided to buy the Expression of Interest Form for Emefiele. We are convinced by his qualitative and transparent leadership in the economic world. We are pleading with him to yield to our call to bring his bold idea of economic transformation to bear on the political world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Researchers raise hope on bleeding disorder treatment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) may have found a way for people with severe hemophilia to take their standard treatment less often, going by the successful results from an early trial. In what experts called a feat of bioengineering, scientists behind the study, the research team were able to create a “fusion protein” that […]
News

We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at […]
News

FG hands over 1,009 houses to Borno govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has handed over 1,000 housing units at Ngom village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State for the relocation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in support of the state’s resettlement drive. The Ministry through the North-EastDevelopmentCommission( NEDC) alsoconstructed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica