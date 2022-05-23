News

2023: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele Monday withdrew the suit he filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation over his presidential ambition before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Emefiele had through his counsel, S.T. Maliki, told the court that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and served on the defendants in the matter.

Maliki, who held the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), added that though the matter was scheduled for mention, they had Emefiele’s instruction to withdraw the suit.

According to him: “Pursuant to the instruction of the plaintiff (Emefiele), we filed a notice of discontinuance dated and filed May16, 2022

“And the said notice of discontinuance was served on all the defendants on that said date of May 16, 2022, which proof of service is before your lordship.”

He further submitted  that of all the defendants, only the 4th and 5th defendants filed a counter affidavit in response to the plaintiff’s amended originating summons, after the notice of withdrawal had been served on them.

He, however, prayed the court to discontinue the suit and make an order striking it out, issues having not been joined by parties in the suits, citing Order 50 of the rules of this court.

Although counsel to the 4th defendant, John Aikpokpo-Martins, opposed Emefiele’s intention to withdraw the suit, he urged the court to dismiss the suit with N1.5 million costs.

However, counsel for the 2nd and 3rd defendants, Chris Nevo and T. J. Adi respectively did not object to the withdrawal notice.

 Nevo, however, prayed the court to award a N1 million cost against Emefiele.

In his ruling, Justice A.R Mohammed held that Emefiele had the right to file the notice of withdrawal.

He held that the notice of discontinuance was valid and consequently struck it out.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

