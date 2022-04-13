rotimi amaechi ameachi
2023: Emir of Dutse endorses Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, has thrown his weight behind the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi’s 2023 Presidential ambition, describing him as the best man for the country’s number one seat. The Emir made the remarks yesterday at his palace in Dutse, Jigawa State, saying his convictions were predicated on the Minister’s performances both as a former Governor and as a Minister.

He recalled that Amaechi as governor of Rivers State, fought insecurity to a standstill and also improved the lots of the masses throw economic empowerments. He said: “In Nigeria, we are always carried away by tribal, political and other issues but there’s a Nigerian that I know, and Amaechi is a true Nigerian who is detribalised.

“He provided a place for Muslims for worship in Rivers State which I understand are been destroyed after he left, he endured all the humiliations targeted at making the Muslims feel unwanted in Port Harcourt, and I also know that God will reward him.”

 

