News

2023: Emir of Katsina endorses Tinubu’s president bid

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… as Senator Ibrahim advises APC on ticket

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has thrown his weight behind Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid. The emir gave his endorsement yesterday, while receiving a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organisations Movement in support of Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition in his palace. According to the emir, Tinubu is a competent person that would deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from Nigetheir present economic, social, and security predicaments,’’ he said. He added that “I happened to know him several years ago as he has closed affinity with my late father, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman. “We consider Tinubu as a Katsina indigene as we have a long-standing relationship with him.

We are hundred per cent in support of him.’’ The emir called on other Nigerians to support him. Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Abu Ibrahim, had told the emir that they are going round the country canvassing for the support of Nigerians to give their friend and mentor, Tinubu, a chance. Ibrahim pledged that Tinubu will solve some of the nation’s problems, while in office if given the chance. He called on APC national executives to give the party’s ticket to Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election, saying that he will victory the election if given the ticket. “Asiwaju if given the ticket will surely win the general elections as he has contacts and capacity to mobilise Nigerians across the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Young African filmmakers back UN’s anti-misinformation initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Seven short films aimed at combating COVID-19 misinformation have been produced by the 2020 cohort of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, putting the talent of young African filmmakers to work on one of the world’s current biggest challenges.   The films are part of the United Nations’ Pause Campaign, a wider behaviour change campaign that […]
News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Pentagon said Friday it is pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be […]
News

Ngige to doctors: If you remain stubborn, I’ll invoke weapons in labour laws

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, says he will invoke “weapons in the labour laws” on resident doctors, if they refuse to back down on the ongoing strike — after government meets some of their demands. On Thursday, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an indefinite strike over salary arrears and owed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica