2023: Emir of Katsina endorses Tinubu’s president bid

as Senator Ibrahim advises APC on ticket

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has thrown his weight behind Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid. The emir gave his endorsement yesterday, while receiving a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organisations Movement in support of Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition in his palace. According to the emir, Tinubu is a competent person that would deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from Nigetheir present economic, social, and security predicaments,’’ he said. He added that “I happened to know him several years ago as he has closed affinity with my late father, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman. “We consider Tinubu as a Katsina indigene as we have a long-standing relationship with him.

We are hundred per cent in support of him.’’ The emir called on other Nigerians to support him. Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Abu Ibrahim, had told the emir that they are going round the country canvassing for the support of Nigerians to give their friend and mentor, Tinubu, a chance. Ibrahim pledged that Tinubu will solve some of the nation’s problems, while in office if given the chance. He called on APC national executives to give the party’s ticket to Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election, saying that he will victory the election if given the ticket. “Asiwaju if given the ticket will surely win the general elections as he has contacts and capacity to mobilise Nigerians across the country.”

