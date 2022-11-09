Politics

2023: Emmanuel debunks rumour of resignation as Atiku/Okowa Campaign Chair

…rallies support for Umo Eno, other candidates as PDP Governorship campaigns begin

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, says his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar remains unshaken and as such, rumours that he is abandoning the course, are false and utterly fictitious.

Addressing party supporters during the official flag-off of the PDP gubernatorial election campaign at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, Emmanuel described the rumour as an expression of apprehension by opponents over their impending loss to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

“I woke up this morning to one fake news that I have resigned from being Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council and I am saying that it is not true. We are in the Presidential Campaign Council to win and we are going to win.

“They have seen that we are coasting home to victory, that’s why they are bringing that up now. So don’t listen to all those rumours. Don’t listen to that fake news. I am here, a very loyal and committed party man and I stand here as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign of Atiku, Okowa. I am not going anywhere. We are going to win together,” he stated.

Shedding light on the Akwa Ibom gubernatorial contest, the governor and leader of PDP in the state said that the coming election will determine the destiny of Akwa Ibom people, assuring that with the candidate of the PDP, Pastor Umo Eno, as governor, the state will never go back to the dark days of violence and crime.

Speaking on the Senatorial elections, Emmanuel explained to the people that his respect for the age-long rotation principle in Eket Senatorial District made him decline the call to go for the Senate after his governorship tenure, as the zoning favoured Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

He said in the interest of equity and fairness, it is incumbent on the people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District to massively support the PDP candidate, Dr. Ekong Sampson, affirming that the Mkpat Enin born Doctor of Law qualifies for the position in terms of zoning, capacity and experience, having traversed various levels and arms of government.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked God for raising him, shaping him and locating him gracefully for the great job ahead and paid glowing tributes to Governor Emmanuel, who brought some hidden potentials in him to limelight.

He also thanked the party leadership, religious leaders and people of the state for their support and promised to be a governor for all, when elected into office.

He said: “We will run an all-inclusive style of administration that will accommodate all our supporters, and even members of other political persuasions and inclinations. …Having witnessed the unprecedented pace of development under our dear Governor Udom Emmanuel, I believe, our best way to express our collective gratitude and appreciation to what he has turned our state into, will be to continue from where he will stop, and take it even further”
Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a PDP flag to Pastor Umo Eno and his running mate Senator Akon Eyakenyi by the State Chairman of the Party, Elder Aniekan Akpan.”

 

