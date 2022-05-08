Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News Top Stories

2023: Emmanuel visits Plateau, seeks support of Southern presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In furtherance of his nationwide consultation for the 2023 presidential election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has asked Plateau State delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries to support southern aspirants. Speaking during a consultation visit to the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, Governor Emmanuel asked the delegates to support his candidacy.

Governor Emmanuel, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of PDP, described Jang as father of PDP in Plateau State and the only person who had been governor in 3 different states: Gongola, Plateau and Benue States.

The governor explained why he started his foray into the North from Plateau State, stating that his campaign would flow seamlessly from there into other parts of the north. Emmanuel said there is a vacuum between the older generation and the present, hence he felt challenged to offer himself for service. As he entered, there was a power outage; he said he had the answer with the right policies and right people in place.

He emphasized the need to link hindsight with hindsight and then foresight to solve the power problem and other problems militating against the country. Going down memory lane, Governor Emmanuel recounted how Jos was the place to be but insecurity has changed all of that. He said God is looking for someone to partner with. “I believe someone like me is ready for that partnership.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Erosion control: Kalu has brought succour to Isuikwuato –Residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the approval of the erosion control project along Isiukwuato- Abia State University (ABSU) road in Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State by the Federal Government, the people of Abia North Senatorial District, under the auspices of Abia North Constituents (ANC), have expressed appreciation to the former governor of the state and Chief Whip […]
News Top Stories

Aviation workers to down tools, issue fresh warning

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All workers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NiMET) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) have been directed to embark on a two-day warning strike scheduled to hold on May 9 and May 10, 2022. The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: APC remains party of choice for Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that the outcome of the by-elections conducted across the country at the weekend indicated that Nigerians appreciate efforts being made by President Muhammmadu Buhari in making life better for them.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the polls showed that the All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica