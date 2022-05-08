2023: Emmanuel visits Plateau, seeks support of Southern presidency

In furtherance of his nationwide consultation for the 2023 presidential election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has asked Plateau State delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries to support southern aspirants. Speaking during a consultation visit to the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, Governor Emmanuel asked the delegates to support his candidacy. Governor Emmanuel, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of PDP, described Jang as father of PDP in Plateau State and the only person who had been governor in 3 different states: Gongola, Plateau and Benue States. The governor explained why he started his foray into the North from Plateau State, stating that his campaign would flow seamlessly from there into other parts of the north. Emmanuel said there is a vacuum between the older generation and the present, hence he felt challenged to offer himself for service. As he entered, there was a power outage; he said he had the answer with the right policies and right people in place. He emphasized the need to link hindsight with hindsight and then foresight to solve the power problem and other problems militating against the country. Going down memory lane, Governor Emmanuel recounted how Jos was the place to be but insecurity has changed all of that. He said God is looking for someone to partner with. “I believe someone like me is ready for that partnership.”
