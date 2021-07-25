2023: Emmanuel’s legacies in industrialization, agriculture will be sustained – Sen. Effiong Bob

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

In his avowed determination to enhance the fortunes of the state if elected as governor in 2023, Senator Effiong Dickson Bob has promised to embark on large scale farm settlements across the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom State to further boost the agricultural revolution started by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Bob, who gave the insight in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent, explained that the proposed settlements will be an enhanced replica of what was obtainable in the old Eastern region, which helped in the massive production of food crops in that era.

Throwing more light, the senator explained that he will acquire hectares of land in some council areas and build estates for farmers with modern facilities to enhance their comfort and living standards while they are committed to growing various food crops for both local consumption and export.

According to him: “I will build schools, clinics, mini markets and other facilities that will discourage them from travelling down to the city as their basic needs will be within their reach.

“They will live comfortably in the estates and go to work in the farms daily like people do in the civil service. And with the coming of GSM phones, it is expected that they can also make calls rather than the trips in some occasions.”

Bob further highlighted that no nation can make any significant progress if they rely on other nations for all their consumables stressing that the various farms will take thousands of youths off the streets.

According to him: “Farming is another avenue to create employment for our unemployed youths, many will be gainfully engaged to assume the status of breadwinners in their families and it will surely reduce youth restiveness.”

In addition, the senator explained that the state will also be self sufficient in growing their own food with enough to export to other states and countries.

He maintained that the state will go into all products they have comparative advantage in commercial quantities and ensured it remains a reference point for food production in the country.

While thanking Governor Udom Emmanuel for his massive investment in Agriculture, senator Bob urged Akwa Ibomites to fully support the ‘Completion Agenda’ of the governor.

He describes Governor Emmanuel’s tenure as very fruitful with the gradual industrialisation of the state noting that from 2023 with him on the saddle, the state will expand the frontiers of industrilisation with more industries cited in different parts of the state.

The one time Pro Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of University of Benin also said he will ensure that the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state continues unhindered beyond 2023.

He threw his support on the establishment of state police to compliment the efforts of the federal security agencies in securing lives and property.

