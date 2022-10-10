News Top Stories

2023: Enemies of Nigeria may introduce violence — Ex-DSS Director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A retired Director of the Depart-ment of State Ser-vices (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has warned about the possibility of violence after the 2023 election.
According to him, the violence could be induced by politicians who the results do not favour as well as who have been excluded from the power equation in 2023.
Also, the security expert, who delivered a paper at the annual Ulefanta Festival in  Akure, urged the govern-ment to give traditional rul-ers advisory roles in order to check electoral violence.
The lecture was titled. “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional Insti-tutions in Perspective.”
Ejiofor said the elites excluded from the power equation usually manipu-late the system by appeal-ing to ethno-religious and political sentiments of the unsuspecting populace to induce violence.

He said: “You don’t buy my vote, you don’t buy the vote of Nigerians; what we should do as the electorate is to vote by our conscience. If the people are doing well, you can vote for them and if they don’t do well you can vote them out of power. So, when they bring money to you, collect it and vote your conscience. We must not vote for the person that did not do well.
“There are security threats to the 2023 general election. There would be threats of fake news, vio- lence, personalities, and health issues, among others, instead of what the person wants to offer. So, we must concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity.”
Ejiofor advised political leaders to desist from inter-ferences and or dethrone-ment of traditional rulers over personal differences or unsubstantiated allegations.
He said: “Despite the various subtle and brazen interferences in the affairs of the traditional institu-tions by politicians, yet they  still wield enormous powers and fellowship amongst the populace.
“No wonder politicians patronise them, especially during electioneering pe-riods. This patronage is currently visible and will increase as the 2023 general election approaches.
“Nation-building is a seri-ous, intentional and planned endeavour. We all have a duty not to remain indif-ferent but to contribute our quota for the development of this country since we have no other country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Fayemi in accord with bandits –Ekiti PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Stop politicking with security, says APC The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has alleged that the State governor Dr Kayode Fayemi, an accord with the bandits which the PDP said it’s fuelling kidnapping in the state.   Unknown gunmen on Friday evening killed a man in his car and abducted the wife and […]
News

Buhari approves NEITI’s inclusion in PIA c’ittee

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) into the Implementation Steering Committee of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).   According to him, the in-clusion of NEITI into the Committee was informed by the need to utilize the agency’s independent and reliable knowledge, information, and data to help […]
News

Settle our N6bn unpaid bridging claims, Maiduguri IPMAN urges FG

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The independent Marketers Association of Nigerian (IPMAN), Maiduguri Depot branch, has called on the Federal Government to settle their eight months unpaid bridging claims owed by the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF). Addressing newsmen at the IPMAN secretariat, Maiduguri yesterday, the Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Abba Yakubu, said: “Our members in Borno and Yobe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica