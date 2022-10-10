2023: Enemies of Nigeria may introduce violence — Ex-DSS Director

A retired Director of the Depart-ment of State Ser-vices (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has warned about the possibility of violence after the 2023 election.

According to him, the violence could be induced by politicians who the results do not favour as well as who have been excluded from the power equation in 2023.

Also, the security expert, who delivered a paper at the annual Ulefanta Festival in Akure, urged the govern-ment to give traditional rul-ers advisory roles in order to check electoral violence.

The lecture was titled. “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional Insti-tutions in Perspective.”

Ejiofor said the elites excluded from the power equation usually manipu-late the system by appeal-ing to ethno-religious and political sentiments of the unsuspecting populace to induce violence.

He said: “You don’t buy my vote, you don’t buy the vote of Nigerians; what we should do as the electorate is to vote by our conscience. If the people are doing well, you can vote for them and if they don’t do well you can vote them out of power. So, when they bring money to you, collect it and vote your conscience. We must not vote for the person that did not do well.

“There are security threats to the 2023 general election. There would be threats of fake news, vio- lence, personalities, and health issues, among others, instead of what the person wants to offer. So, we must concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity.”

Ejiofor advised political leaders to desist from inter-ferences and or dethrone-ment of traditional rulers over personal differences or unsubstantiated allegations.

He said: “Despite the various subtle and brazen interferences in the affairs of the traditional institu-tions by politicians, yet they still wield enormous powers and fellowship amongst the populace.

“No wonder politicians patronise them, especially during electioneering pe-riods. This patronage is currently visible and will increase as the 2023 general election approaches.

“Nation-building is a seri-ous, intentional and planned endeavour. We all have a duty not to remain indif-ferent but to contribute our quota for the development of this country since we have no other country.

