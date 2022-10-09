News

2023: Enemies of Nigeria may introduce violence  — Ex-DSS Director

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has warned about the possibility of violence after the 2023 election.

According to him, the violence could be induced by politicians who the results do not favour as well as who have been excluded from the power equation in 2023.

Also, the security expert, who delivered a paper at the annual Ulefanta Festival in Akure, urged the government to give traditional rulers advisory roles in order to check electoral violence.

The lecture was titled. “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional Institutions in Perspective.”

Ejiofor said the elites excluded from the power equation usually manipulate the system by appealing to ethno-religious and political sentiments of the unsuspecting populace to induce violence.

He said: “You don’t buy my vote, you don’t buy the vote of Nigerians; what we should do as the electorate is to vote by our conscience. If the people are doing well, you can vote for them and if they don’t do well you can vote them out of power. So, when they bring money to you, collect it and vote your conscience. We must not vote for the person that did not do well.

“There are security threats to the 2023 general election. There would be threats of fake news, violence, personalities, and health issues, among others, instead of what the person wants to offer. So, we must concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity.”

Ejiofor advised political leaders to desist from interferences and or dethronement of traditional rulers over personal differences or unsubstantiated allegations.

 

