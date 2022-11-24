News

2023: Engagement with presidential candidates not endorsement, campaign – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said its engagement with the candidates for the 2023 presidential poll should not be mistaken as its endorsement of any of the candidates.

In a statement Thursday, the President of the group Archbishop Daniel Okoh advised Nigerians to ensure they listen to the campaign promises of each candidate.

The Christian body told each candidate to keep his promises and commitments if elected.

Okoh said: “The decision to meet and dialogue with CAN officials and other Christian leaders ahead of the 2023 general election is remarkable not only because the Church is a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project, it also provided us a platform to collectively review our understanding of the crisis of development and governance facing our nation and find a lasting solution to them.

“Having consulted with Nigerians of diverse religious, ethnic and social classes on the problems of the country and the possible solutions to them CAN articulate these ideas in a document we christened, The Charter for a New Nigeria. The position of CAN on certain national issues based on this document was presented to the presidential candidates.”

 

