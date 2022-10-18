2023: Entertainers douse tension amid political crossfire

As part of efforts to douse the tension amid political crossfire ahead of 2023 general elections, some entertainers in Nigeria have revealed plan to hold a concert.

The event tagged “The Slaughter House Concert with Wadude” holds in Victoria Island, Lagos on October 27.

Entertainers to perform include Wadude, Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tboless RG and others, the organizers said.

The statement by the organizers stated: “The Slaughter House Concert with Wadude will happen at the Bayroot Bar & Lounge Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria and will feature a night of stellar live performances, good music, pure fun, and entertainment.

“With a star-studded guest list and more performers to be announced, the ‘Slaughter House Concert with Wadude’ is the perfect way to wrap up October and reel in the good vibes in the ’ember’ months.

“Wadude (pronounced Wa Dude) is arguably one of the realest and most interesting personalities you can ever come across in the Nigerian music industry. With a sweet heart he has steadily made his way into the playlists of fans across the world, especially with his chart-climbing song expensive love featuring Bella Shmurda.”

