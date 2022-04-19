2023: Enugu Diasporans back zoning, hail Ugwuanyi’s achievements

Indigenes of Enugu State resident in the Diaspora, under the umbrella of Forum of Enugu State Indigenes in the Diaspora (FESID), have thrown their weight behind the established rotational zoning arrangement in the state, stressing that strict adherence to the zoning pattern which favours Enugu East Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 will promote peace, justice, equity and fairness.

The leaders of the Enugu State indigenes in the Diaspora Forum, who revealed that their members belong to different political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nigeria and the Diaspora while some are apolitical, made their position known in an open commendation letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The letter was signed on behalf of other members of the forum by the Presidents of Enugu State Diaspora chapters in South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom, Dr. Reverend Ugwu, Hon. Kingsley Chikaodili Eze and Sir Anterus Chikaobi Eze, respectively.

Others who signed the letter include the Austria Diaspora Representative, Mr. Donatus Okonkwo, Enugu Diaspora Representative, Swaziland, Mr. Marius Onyishi, Enugu Diaspora Representative, Western Cape, South Africa, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Eze, the President, Enugu Diaspora Organisation (EDO), Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Kenneth Udichi, the Vice President of EDO, Alum Mbah, and the Secretary, Hon. O. J. Uche.

The Enugu Diasporans disclosed that they aligned themselves “to the directives of the PDP South East Zone that its state chapters in the zone should adhere strictly to the existing zoning patterns in each of the states.”

They stated that: “We equally support the declaration of the APC that it has zoned its governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial District,” adding: “We are emboldened by the recent proclamation by our revered traditional rulers in Enugu State which reaffirmed the existing rotational zoning arrangement that favours Enugu East Senatorial District and their advice to all politicians in the state to respect and adhere to the established zoning arrangement.”

The Enugu State Indigenes in the Diaspora commended Ugwuanyi: “For the enduring peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state, in spite of all the challenges in Nigeria bordering on economic, security and public health issues.”

The Enugu Diasporans maintained that the unprecedented peace and security in Enugu State entrenched by the governor has brought rapid socioeconomic development to the state including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), stressing that: “It has also engendered peaceful coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of religious or ethnic background which has led to proliferation of businesses, and rise in the population of the state.”

