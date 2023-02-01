News

2023: Enugu doctors, disability group back Mbah’s election

Posted on

A group of medical doctors operating in Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the election of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying they arrived at the decision to support him after a careful assessment of his manifesto. This was even as the leadership of the National Disability Support Forum for Good Governance pledged to support the governorship aspiration of Dr. Mbah in the March 11, 2023 election. The medical doctors, under the auspices of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, led by its President, Dr. Ofonere Chukwunonso, described themselves as medical field marshals saving lives in the country. “We have understudied your manifesto and we know you have a good plan for the people of Enugu State.

“We came to align with your vision, and we want to collaborate with you for a better, functional and robust health system in the state,” the president noted. The group further extolled Dr. Mbah’s manifesto and statement of purpose to Enugu people saying it would revolutionize the health sector in the state if implemented to the letter. While restating their commitment to key into the project and spread the excellent message in the manifesto, the doctors said they had already taken steps to organize free medical outreaches across the 17 local government areas of the state as part of their contribution. Chuwunonso said: “We want to embark on medical outreaches for you in all the 17 council areas in the state.

 

