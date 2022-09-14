2023: Enugu North monarchs endorse Ugwuanyi

Traditional rulers in Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State yesterday endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. The monarchs presented the governor with ‘Ofo,’ a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his senatorial bid. Presenting the traditional symbol of authority to Governor Ugwuanyi when all members of the executive of Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu; the Grand Patron of the council, Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, told the governor that the royal fathers and the people of Nsukka zone are behind him, his administration and his senatorial bid. Igwe Itodo, on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for the governor saying; “Nsukka people are behind you. You will be going and coming back. Nothing bad will ever happen to you. “We are saying you have done well. Fear not, God Almighty is with you, we are also with you, Nsukka people are equally with you.”

In another development, Governor Ugwuanyi also yesterday inaugurated a committee on the creation of autonomous communities in the state. The committee is chaired by Prof. Felix C. Asogwa. Inaugurating the committee at the executive chamber of the Government House, Enugu, the governor said the decision was in response to the resonating clamour of many kindred units/villages in the state for granting their community autonomy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...