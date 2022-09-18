News

2023: Enugu PDP Chieftain Hails Tambuwal, Udom’s Appointment to Lead Party Presidential Campaign  

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chijioke Agu, has applauded the Party for the choice of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Akwa Ibom Counterpart, Udom Emmanuel as Director General and Chairman respectively of its Presidential Campaign Council.
 
The former three (3) time Enugu State Commissioner in a statement in Abuja on Sunday asserted that the appointment of Governor Tambuwal as Campaign Director General is a “masterstroke” by the PDP adding that the Sokoto State Governor is “a practical politician, very tactical and dogged mobilizer with the capacity to lead the PDP to victory in the 2023 Presidential election”.
 
He also described Governor Udom as a very seasoned and highly organized administrator who has the professional and managerial prerequisites to deliver a winning Presidential campaign.
 
“Governor Tambuwal’s appointment as the Presidential Campaign DG is a masterstroke by the PDP. He is the best man for the job at this moment given his proven capacity as a pragmatic politician as well as his wealth of experience as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and now the Governor of a state such as Sokoto.
 
“Governor Tambuwal is a unifier and team player who understands the nuances of our national life and the sensibilities of the people. He is a practical politician, very tactical and dogged mobilizer with the capacity to lead the Party to victory in the 2023 Presidential election”. Agu said.
 
The PDP stalwart noted that with Governor Udom Emmanuel, who is a seasoned banker and exceptionally performing governor of a multifarious state such as Akwa Ibom State as Campaign Council Chairman, victory is assured for the PDP.
 
Calling on all members of the Party to unite and work with the Campaign Council Agu hailed the appointment of four southerners; Prof. Adewale Oladipo, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Sen. Liyel Imoke and former Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo to head the four Campaign Directorates, describing the development as an ingenious balancing act for the PDP.
 
According to Agu, “it is instructive to observe that this is the first time in the history of the PDP that southerners were given control of all the PDP Presidential Campaign Directorates, the very engine rooms of the Campaign. Is it an ingenuous balancing act by the PDP which points to the recognition of the importance of all parts of the country under the large umbrella that the PDP represents.
 
“I therefore plead all aggrieved members of the Party to set aside all grievances and work together to deliver our Party and the Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the election.
 
“Nigerians have suffered untold hardship, torment and grief under the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They are now eagerly looking up to the PDP for solution. An Atiku Abubakar Presidency represents the solution Nigerians yearn for and we must not fail them at this critical point in our national history”, Agu stated.
 
He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to put all machinery in place to ensure free, fair, transparent and credible elections that will deliver the desire by Nigerians to return the PDP to power in 2023.

 

