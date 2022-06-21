News

2023: Enugu PDP guber candidate, Mbah, picks running mate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mba, has declared that he will replicate his success in the oil and gas business in governance if elected as governor.

 

Mba, a legal practitioner who chose a fellowlawyer, Ifeanyi Ossai, as his running mate, stated that he grew his signature business, Pinnacle Oil Company, which he established in 2008, into a market leader in the industry with oil vessels that engage in oil importation in different countries of Africa.

 

Speaking during a maiden meeting with journalists in Enugu, yesterday, to give them a “snippet” of his manifesto billed to be unveiled in  days to come, Mba, a former Commissioner for Finance and Chief of Staff, said he has the business experience, international exposure and administrative experience to transform Enugu State into investment destination.

 

He said that he would grow the GDP of Enugu State from $4.4 billion to $30 billion if given opportunity to serve. He added: “I established Pinnacle Oil and Gas, my signature investment in 2008. I was the CEO, and the company has grown to be a market leader in downstream subsector. My vision for Enugu is to turn it into a preferred destination for investment. “I want to grow Enugu GDP from 4.4 billion to 30 billion dollars. We are currently 27 on the list.

 

That cannot be achieved incrementally, we need disruptive innovation. “We will go into critical sectors, not the mundane things, and we have to recalibrate our funding initiative. “We will run a privatesector- enabled development.

 

Not all of these developments will be driven by government. Private sector will be involved. “We are announcing to the world that Enugu is open for business, by bringing the enablers for business: like the ease of doing business, enforcement of contracts, business permit, infrastructure, etc.”

 

Mba noted that his governance philosophy includes continuing with some projects initiated by his predecessors.

 

“Before now, I had a stint in the public sector as chief of staff and commissioner for finance. “I have Peter Mba Foundation, a charity organisation. We have built roads, 40- bed hospital, etc. We support the operational cost of running the hospital for indigent patients. “I also have scholarship for indigent students.”

 

