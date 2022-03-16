News

2023: Enugu stakeholders tackle group over zoning claim

The controversy over power shift in Enugu State gained momentum yesterday as some stakeholders on the platform of Enugu Rescue Group (ERG) has faulted another political group, Ife- Emelumma Enugu West, over its claim of an existing governorship zoning arrangement in the state, accusing it of peddling of falsehood. The Ife-Emelumma group had claimed that Enugu stakeholders reached an agreement during the administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime to zone the 2015 governorship seat to Enugu North senatorial district and the 2023 governorship seat to Enugu East senatorial district. But reacting through a statement by its National Coordinator, Hon. Ejike Iloh-Tasie, Enugu Rescue Group dismissed the claims as “fabrications that fly in the face of logic.”

 

