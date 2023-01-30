News

2023: Enugu teachers pray for Ugwuanyi, other PDP candidates' victory

There was a mammoth crowd at the newly constructed Township Stadium, Nsukka, as jubilant teachers and students from Enugu North Senatorial District under the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) converged on the facility to thank God for the emergence of students of Enugu State as the best in the 2022 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

They also held prayer rally in support of Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, If eanyi Ugwuanyi, and other PDP candidates in the state, in appreciation of the governor’s exemplary leadership qualities and commitment to the welfare of the teachers as well as the entrenchment of peace and good governance in the state. They said Ugwuanyi has displayed enormous commitment to the wellbeing of the teachers of Enugu State, through regular payment of salaries, release of the 2021/2022 teachers promotion, provision of critical infrastructure in schools such as educational facilities and construction/ renovation of classroom blocks, among others.

 

News Top Stories

Kanu’s agitation affecting S’East’s 2023 chances –Yakasai

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

An elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, yesterday warned that the secessionist agitation by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was having dire consequences on the chances of the South East producing a credible presidential candidate in the 2023 general […]
News Top Stories

Reps to probe unclaimed funds in banks, infractions by CBN

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday resolved to investigate unclaimed funds in commercial banks as well as infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Consequently, an ad-hoc committee headed by Hon Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) has been constituted to carry out the investigation. The committee is to investigate unremitted funds collected on behalf of […]
News

AlHikmah Varsity VC unveils plans to make institution Nigeria’s food basket

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The new Vice Chancellor, AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has unveiled plans to make the institution the food basket of not only the state, but also Nigeria. Prof. Yusuf, who is the fifth Vice Chancellor of the faith-based university, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, […]

