2023: Enugu teachers pray for Ugwuanyi, other PDP candidates’ victory

There was a mammoth crowd at the newly constructed Township Stadium, Nsukka, as jubilant teachers and students from Enugu North Senatorial District under the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) converged on the facility to thank God for the emergence of students of Enugu State as the best in the 2022 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

They also held prayer rally in support of Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, If eanyi Ugwuanyi, and other PDP candidates in the state, in appreciation of the governor’s exemplary leadership qualities and commitment to the welfare of the teachers as well as the entrenchment of peace and good governance in the state. They said Ugwuanyi has displayed enormous commitment to the wellbeing of the teachers of Enugu State, through regular payment of salaries, release of the 2021/2022 teachers promotion, provision of critical infrastructure in schools such as educational facilities and construction/ renovation of classroom blocks, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...