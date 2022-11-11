2023: Enugu to migrate from agric to agro-allied industrialisation – Mbah assures citizens, investors

Enugu State governorship flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of the state, as well as investors and members of the business community that his administration is poised to transform Enugu State from subsistence agriculture to a hub of agro-allied industrialisation which will be driven by technology. Mbah disclosed this at his ongoing town hall meetings held in Aninri East and Aninri South Development Centres of the state while interacting with different sections of the communities to ascertain their needs and further integrate them in his programmes for the people. The town hall meetings, organised to avail members of the communities, including different professional bodies, the opportunity to interact with the business mogul and make demands from his anticipated government in 2023, attracted thousands of community leaders, religious leaders, traders, market women, farmers, and other trade union bodies who took out time to express their concerns about the future of the state and what they expected from Mbah’s administration.

In their separate speeches at the two development centres, the member representing Aninri State Constituency at the House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Okwu and the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Uchenna Ogbonna bemoaned the recurring flood menace in the area during rainy season which they blamed for low productivity in their farming produce. They urged Mbah to complete the abandoned water dam commenced by the federal government in the area, stressing that the guber candidate has the intellectual grits, competence and proven capacity to make a huge difference in the lives of the people.

