2023: Equity, justice to sustain APC presidency –Nwosu

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a governorship candidate in Imo State in the last election. In an interview, he speaks about the crisis in his party, zoning and submitted that only equity and justice would retain the party in the presidency in 2023. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Imo State was one of the states that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) extended its registration and revalidation exercise. Did you carry out your revalidation?

I was not contacted and I was not informed. As far as I am concerned, I don’t know anything about that. For me I am still a member of APC. What I need to do is revalidation’ it doesn’t mean I am not a member of the party. I am a member of the party all I need to do is to revalidate my membership and this can be done at any time. Membership registration and revalidation never stops; it is not something you give a deadline for that after so and so time it would stop. No, it is a continuous process. So, when the people came to Owerri, I was not contacted and they did not call the stakeholders so we felt that they didn’t want us to be part of it. However, I am still a member of the party. I am a registered member of the party. What I need to do as I said earlier is revalidation and this does not mean you are not a member of the party. The only people that can register are those coming in newly to the party but old members would just have to revalidate their membership, which can be done anytime.

Talking about the fact that they didn’t come to you, one will like to know if you did not go to the registration centre and secondly have you made your position known to the National Headquarters of APC?

Yes, we complained to the National Headquarters of the party and that was why they decided to extend the registration in Imo State APC. I don’t want to talk more on the issue of my revalidation, l just want to reemphasize that I am a member of the party. It doesn’t matter how long I will stay to revalidate my card. I am in APC and I will remain in APC and I will support the APC-led government in the country.

You’ll remain in APC. Some party members believe that the present Caretaker Committee has over stayed and this is bringing crisis into the party. How would you look at this argument?

Yes, the Caretaker Committee has stayed longer than expected but the President, Muhammadu Buhari, our leader in his wisdom knows why he kept them for this long to handle some issues in the party. But I am not happy that up till now they have not been able to handle the crisis in most of the states like Rivers, Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Zamfara and so many other states. So, that was the most important assignment given to them by the President. The President categorically said that the Caretaker Committee should come up and handle the crisis in the states. Unfortunately the Caretaker Committee has not been able to do this, the crises are still there. I am happy that after the meeting of the governors of APC, they said that the Caretaker Committee should go ahead and conduct convention immediately so that we can have people who are part executives whose job is entirely to handle these issues.

You just said that the Caretaker Committee members have not been able to handle the crises in the states. I will like to ask, how do you think the APC crisis in Imo State should be resolved?

The Imo State APC crisis is resolvable. There is nothing that cannot be resolved by the special grace of God. I thought that the party leadership would have called a meeting between His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and sat them down as brothers in a round table and resolve this problem but the party has not done that. The leadership is shying away from doing their jobs as the leader of the party. They have not even asked a proper question of what is the problem here; they have not done that and they are getting to a year and six months that they were inaugurated. I am not sure that the leadership of the party wants to do that and for me we should wait for the National Working Committee (NWC) that would come in. This current leadership, I am not sure they want to resolve the problems in Imo State and some other states with problems.

What about the present argument concerning the legality and illegality of the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni and the entire Committee?

For me, I think the leadership of the party and some stakeholders have waded into it and I believe that at the end of the day it would be resolved. I know that our party would come out strong after this because there are some lawyers, especially the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice who is a SAN and who has made a comment on the issue. I believe that at the end of the day there will be a way out in the interpretation of the Ondo State governorship election judgement.

What would be your assessment of the Anambra governorship primaries that is still raising dust?

I did not follow it up so much but I believe that the party has its way of resolving internal crisis and that again goes back to the issue of leadership making sure that this matter is resolved before the election, because when you have a primary and there people who are not happy, the first thing you can do is to call them, meet with them and move ahead. You don’t say other people are not important and to heal with them. No vote is not important in an election but when you feel an aspirant is not important and you refuse to call them, it could be dangerous but at the end of the day, our supporters might go the other side because their leader was ignored. So, I still believe that before the November election, the leadership of the party should not hesitate to do a reconciliation meeting to settle everybody.

The ward congress, did it hold in Imo State.

I think there is an issue of court on the issue in Imo State. For me I was not around for it because there is a judgement from court and there is a matter in court. So, the Imo State Congresses could be hampered because of the cases in court, which I thought would have been resolved before this time. However, I believe that at the end of the day the issues would be resolved and we will hold appropriate congresses.

But the factional APC Chairman Nlemigbo said the congress held and that they didn’t know who went to court. Are you aware?

I wouldn’t want to talk more on this but take it from me there are cases in court on Imo APC. I think it’s the chairman of Ideato South Local Government of the party went to court. The only thing we can do is to resolve our differences.

How would you look at the political atmosphere? APC in crisis; PDP in crisis; What does this means to you?

It is normal, we are heading towards elections. In the next one year from now, it would be an election year. We expect the political gladiators to come up with one intrigues or the other to shake the table and that is exactly what is happening now. So, it is a normal thing and it is for our party to realise that we cannot go into 2023 with a divided house. The earlier we resolve all these crises in the state, the better. Whether there will be crisis, I tell you there will be crisis as we approach towards 2023 and the political gladiators, political juggernauts and political leaders who will because of one interest or the other will like to shake the table. But the ability of the party leaders to resolve these problems would be a good thing for all the major parties but whether there would shaking of tables, there would be because we are approaching election year and there would agitations for supremacy and other things.

Your party is preparing for a National Convention and I will like to ask that as a stakeholder has aspirant of National Chairmanship reached to you and secondly what kind of party National Chairman would you envisage for your party ahead the general election?

Well, there are so many of them that have come out but like I said earlier on the only good thing that the party would do is to choose a leader who can bring the aggrieved people from every divide and reconcile them. It must be a Chairman whose first task is to reconcile all stakeholders and then we will move ahead.

On your governorship ambition, do intend to take away the ticket from the incumbent in APC or you will wait for him to finish and you takeover?

This is like asking me that after President Muhammadu Buhari who is going to be the President. President Buhari is still the President and we have to wait for him to finish. When the time comes for the issue of chosen an aspirant and when they come out we now know who to choose. As for me, I have said it that I have given it to my God to decide on what I should run for; whether I will run for Chairman, House of Representatives, Senate, governor or anything. I will wait for God to guide me. For now I am yet to take a decision in any of the political offices.

What is your take on the zoning of APC Presidential ticket?

Though the party has not zoned the presidential ticket to any zone, I believe that when the time comes the party would take decision and my prayer is that the party should take a good decision that would not break the party. There is the need for equity and justice.

