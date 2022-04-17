2023: Ethnic nationalities differ on Osinbajo’s declaration

• We’re disappointed over VP’s presidential ambition –Ohanaeze

• He’s eminently qualified to aspire to be president, say PANDEF, INC

• Osinbajo part of ruling administration –Ex Edo PDP spokesman

Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities are divided over Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s ambition to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, when he serves out his term next year.

In different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the apex Igbo socio – cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ijaw National Conference (INC) and the Plateau Initiative for the Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) through their representatives, made their positions known after Osinbajo in an address he posted on his twitter handle declared that he wanted to succeed Buhari in order to continue where he stopped.

The Igbo group, through its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said it was disappointed that Osinbajo was joining the presidential race. Ogbonnia said: “By virtue of the position he has already occupied and the credentials I have seen, all these things are at variance with his intendment and aspiration to go for presidency. Looking at his CV and also profile, and position, he is supposed to be a statesman.

He is supposed to have conscience. He is supposed to be thinking about the corporate existence of the country. He is supposed to be talking about unity. He is supposed to be talking about justice, equity and fairness. “His background compels him to reflect on what should serve the interest of Nigeria rather than what will serve his own personal interest.

“But unfortunately, he is not reasoning that way. Ohanaeze is disappointed that he is joining the presidential race.” He continued: “Secondly, when you talk about continuity, he is only trying to let Nigerians know that he is in an entirely different world; that he doesn’t feel the sensibilities of the masses. Continuity in insecurity? Continuity in hardship? Continuity in banditry?

I mean, how will continuity come in? It means he does not feel the sensibilities of Nigerians. “So, as matter of fact, some people are saying they will change the status quo ante and give it (presidency) an entirely new direction and momentum. I think that’s what a reasonable Nigerian will be thinking about now. But for someone to begin to talk about continuity, it means he doesn’t have the sensibility, he doesn’t share with the views and sensibilities of the people.

“One would expect that he should be talking about wealth creation, job opportunities, and economic growth and so on, improving on electricity; one would expect that these are the areas. You can see various companies deserting Nigeria, going to neighbouring countries because of one thing or another and somebody is saying continuity.”

But the PANDEF differed with Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said it is Osinbajo’s right to aspire and to contest for the highest office in the land, but left it to Nigerians to elect him or reject him. Robinson, who spoke with one of our correspondents in Yenagoa, said: “He is the vice president. In different societies, we see vice presidents become presidents.

“The fact remains that we know that vice presidents in Nigeria by constitution, are like spare tires. That position is like having a spare tyre in your car. When the tyre is okay, the spare tyre remains where it is and the vice functions at the instance of the president.

“And so if we look at the comments he made during his declaration, they are clearly political comments. “He wanted to be politically correct without offending his boss and perhaps in that process, making statements Nigerians are not comfortable with.

But that is what he was expected to say as the sitting vice president of the country. “He couldn’t have criticized his boss because he is part of the administration but we know that he is the vice president and without conceding to whether he will do well or not, it is clear that the few times he acted as the president while the president was away, he did some things Nigerians appreciated.

“For now, we can’t say if he will do well or not. For somebody to do well or not, it is not written on the body language or written on the person’s face. It is when the person climbs on the saddle that we will know whether the person can do better than the previous leaders.

“The truth of the matter is that APC is the name of a political party just like PDP, APGA and it is the leadership of the party that determines whether the party will do well or not and so it is not necessarily about APC. “It is about the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and his conduct of affairs being very parochial or lopsided and very biased decisions and people feel alienated. “That is the reality today.

So, we are hoping that the next president of Nigeria who should come from Southern Nigeria should be a broad minded, inclusive president that will treat every Nigerian as his citizen.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Western Zone (Edo, Delta and Ondo States), Chief Robinson Ogunkoru, said that the Vice President is a Nigerian and has the right to aspire to any office, however whether he will get the job is something that should be left for Nigerians to decide.

He said: “As a Nigerian, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has the right to aspire to the office of the president. He is qualified to contest, and the question of whether he will fly should be left for Nigerians to decide.

“However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done its best and should give chance to others. My personal opinion is that he should go and rest.

He is a professor of law; he should go back to his profession. He had all this years to change the situation. So, I don’t think if he gets another opportunity, he will do anything different from what his principal has done.”

Also weighing- in, former Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State, Prince Francis Iyasere, said that the Vice President is part of Buhari’s administration and therefore has nothing to offer to Nigerians.

He said: “There is nothing different between six and half a dozen. In fact, he is nothing but a betrayal because where he is today, it was Tinubu that put him there. Watch out what will happen to him in the South West. Now, he has left Lagos and gone to Ogun State.

“He was in Lagos APC. There is no hiding place for him. He supervised the economy and Nigeria is the world poverty capital. Look at the killings all over the country. If I were him, I would resign from this government to save my face.

That would have given him credibility. Not when you are there and you are saying continuity. Continuity of what? Continuity of death, terrorism, poverty or what? I don’t know what he wants to continue.”

However, Plateau Initiatives for Development and Advancement of Natives (PINDAN) though its General Secretary, Mr Nanle Gujor said they are apolitical. He said: “Osibanjo’s declaration has nothing to do with us. We shall wait and see who his party presents as its flag bearer. Then, we decide which way to vote.”

