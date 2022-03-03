News Top Stories

2023: EU calls for implementation of the Electoral Act

The European Union Election (EU) Observation Mission (EU) in Nigeria has called for the implementation of the 2022 Electoral Act to ensure conduct of credible electoral process in the country. Head of the EU Follow up Mission, Mrs Maria Arena who stated this when she led a delegation to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressed the hope that the law would make a difference in the conduct of elections in the country.

Arena noted that to enact a law is one thing but its implementation is the most important. She recalled that the mission made some recommendations to INEC “after the 2019 general elections,” stating that “the purpose of this follow up mission is to asses the way the country has taken on board these recommendations. “We are really happy to see that with this Electoral Act you just have in the country, you will have important difference in the before the next election in 2023.

“This is really important for us to see also the way INEC contributes to this Electoral Act.” Arena expressed the readiness of the observation mission to continue to work with INEC to improve the nation’s electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told the delegation that the commission categorised the 178 recommendations made to it by accredited domestic and international observers, after the 2019 general elections into three areas, for the purpose of implementation. According to him, “We have gone ahead to implement many of the recommendations that require administrative action by the commission while working with the National Assembly on areas that require legislative action by

 

