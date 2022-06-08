News

2023: EU partners INEC, others to host ‘Youth Votes Count’

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE Comment(0)

The European Union (EU) has partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to host the second edition of ‘Youth Votes Count,’ a free music concert to encourage more youths to register and vote in the 2023 general election. Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the EU Project Programme Manager in Nigeria, Mrs. Olaolu Olawunmi, said the concert would take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday, June 11, by 10am and the only gate pass needed is the Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) or Temporary Voter Card (TVCs).

She said the ‘Youth Votes Count’ initiative is a non-partisan campaign funded by the EU that was launched in 2018 with the sole objective of getting young people to participate more in the electoral process.

“Even if you decide not to engage, it is a decision that would affect the political process, so why not lend your voice? This is the message that the Youth Votes Count is trying to pass across, the population of young people in this country is huge, but that has not translated to effective participation in the electoral process. We want to get young Nigerians to get involved,” she said.

 

