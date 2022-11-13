Politics

2023: Ex-Imo Speaker drums up support for PDP’s Okeke

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paul Ogbuokiri

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji has called on the people of Okigwe-South Federal Constituency of the state to massively support Hon. Jonas Okeke in his bid to represent them at the House of Representatives in 2023.

He stated that Okeke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the character, connection, humility and fear of God to turn around the fortunes of the constituency in a short time if elected.

Hon. Duruji, who is an indigene of Ehime-Mbano one of the three clans that make up the constituency, enjoined the people to give the candidate massive support, added that he has all it takes for him to win the election.

The ex-Speaker spoke as a special guest at the reception organised by the people of Ihitte/Uboma residing in Abuja in honour of Hon Jonas Okeke during which they pledged their solidarity towards his ambition of representing Okigwe-South in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

He said: “I was inclined to withdraw my ambition when I saw an Ihitte-Uboma person (Hon. Jonas) who has an intimidating record and personality; who can give Okigwe-South profound name at the green chambers, knowing so well that any interest/agenda beyond that amounts to marginalization.

“Today, Ihitte/Uboma has no police station, no high court, no magistrate court, and nothing is being said about that; Ihitte-Uboma seems to be backward in the area of amenities, it hops on one leg far behind others (Obowo and Ehime-Mbano) in development, that also accounts to why their son need to go.”

In his speech, Hon. Jonas Okeke thanked his kinsmen who he described as worthy ambassadors who have played prominent roles in the political and economic growth of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Electoral Act’ll promote good governance –Rep Obidigwe

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Ahead of the 2023 general election in the country, the lawmaker representing Anambra-East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe speaks to OKEY MADUFORO on the chances of his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in expanding its stronghold beyond Anambra State and benefits derivable from the amended Electoral Act     What was […]
Politics

PDP must overhaul its leadership ahead of 2023 – Afegbua

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Prince Kassim Afegbua is a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the leadership of the party and what the opposition should do ahead of the 2023 general elections in order to salvage Nigeria. FELIX NWANERI reports You have been […]
Politics

2023: 1999 Constitution won’t engender desired change – Opadokun

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Ayo Opadokun is the General Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). In this interview, he speaks on the 2023 general election and why there should be a new constitution before the polls. ANAYO EZUGWU reports   What do you make of the possible presidential shortlist from the South-West in relation to the argument on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica