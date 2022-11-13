2023: Ex-Imo Speaker drums up support for PDP’s Okeke

Paul Ogbuokiri

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji has called on the people of Okigwe-South Federal Constituency of the state to massively support Hon. Jonas Okeke in his bid to represent them at the House of Representatives in 2023.

He stated that Okeke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the character, connection, humility and fear of God to turn around the fortunes of the constituency in a short time if elected.

Hon. Duruji, who is an indigene of Ehime-Mbano one of the three clans that make up the constituency, enjoined the people to give the candidate massive support, added that he has all it takes for him to win the election.

The ex-Speaker spoke as a special guest at the reception organised by the people of Ihitte/Uboma residing in Abuja in honour of Hon Jonas Okeke during which they pledged their solidarity towards his ambition of representing Okigwe-South in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

He said: “I was inclined to withdraw my ambition when I saw an Ihitte-Uboma person (Hon. Jonas) who has an intimidating record and personality; who can give Okigwe-South profound name at the green chambers, knowing so well that any interest/agenda beyond that amounts to marginalization.

“Today, Ihitte/Uboma has no police station, no high court, no magistrate court, and nothing is being said about that; Ihitte-Uboma seems to be backward in the area of amenities, it hops on one leg far behind others (Obowo and Ehime-Mbano) in development, that also accounts to why their son need to go.”

In his speech, Hon. Jonas Okeke thanked his kinsmen who he described as worthy ambassadors who have played prominent roles in the political and economic growth of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

