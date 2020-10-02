2023: Ex-Lagos Commissioner dumps APC after sack

Barely 48-hours after his public declaration of his intention to contest the Lagos State governorship seat in 2023, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in the state, Abdul- Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Abdullateef, who served as a cabinet member during the administration of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, revealed his decision to quit the APC in a statement signed by him entitled “My 1st October Speech.

My Resignation From The Ruling Party (APC).” The former Commissioner, who had also represented Oshodi Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday at the launch of his political movement, “IYEPE 2023 We Fit Do Am” in Ikeja area of the state, declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state, stressing that the movement was meant to create political awareness among Lagosians.

But a few hours after the launch of his governorship ambition movement, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa sacked Abdul-Lateef as his Special Adviser on Islamic Religion, citing conflict of interest between Abdul- Lateef ’s assignment and political ambition. However, while explaining reasons for resigning from the APC, Abdul-Lateef explained that some leaders of the party had rejected his decision to contest the number one seat in the state, hence his decision to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party.

He said: “I launched a movement IYEPE 2023 because I believe that the Nigerian Constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all Citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy.

