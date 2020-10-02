News

2023: Ex-Lagos Commissioner dumps APC after sack

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Barely 48-hours after his public declaration of his intention to contest the Lagos State governorship seat in 2023, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in the state, Abdul- Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Abdullateef, who served as a cabinet member during the administration of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, revealed his decision to quit the APC in a statement signed by him entitled “My 1st October Speech.

My Resignation From The Ruling Party (APC).” The former Commissioner, who had also represented Oshodi Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday at the launch of his political movement, “IYEPE 2023 We Fit Do Am” in Ikeja area of the state, declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state, stressing that the movement was meant to create political awareness among Lagosians.

But a few hours after the launch of his governorship ambition movement, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa sacked Abdul-Lateef as his Special Adviser on Islamic Religion, citing conflict of interest between Abdul- Lateef ’s assignment and political ambition. However, while explaining reasons for resigning from the APC, Abdul-Lateef explained that some leaders of the party had rejected his decision to contest the number one seat in the state, hence his decision to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party.

He said: “I launched a movement IYEPE 2023 because I believe that the Nigerian Constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all Citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Several people dead as blazes ravage US states

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several people have been killed in wildfires in the US, where tens of thousands have been told to flee their homes as firefighters battle dozens of major blazes across large parts of California and its neighbouring state of Oregon. There, its governor, Kate Brown, has said hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the […]
News Top Stories

Lagos approves Sept 14, 21 for schools reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

After months of closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Governor Babaijde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday announced September 14, 2020 as resumption date for tertiary institutions in the state.   The governor also gave approval for the reopening of restaurants for in-dining services, provided they will ensure the maintenance of a 50% […]
News Top Stories

Kano approves N2bn Inland Dry Port project

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Kano State executive council has approved N2,300,000,604.24 billion for the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site of the Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.   Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Government House, Kano, Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: