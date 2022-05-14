2023: Ex-Lagos commissioner obtains, submits APC guber form

Wale Oluwo, Former Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources under the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has submitted his N50 million governorship form to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the party on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Oluwo, who is the chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AACO), vowed to defeat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the APC governorship primary election later this month. “Lagos must be free,” Oluwo said, boosting his victory ahead of the primaries. So far, only two aspirants have submitted the party’s governorship forms in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu and Oluwo.

The Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making organ of the party headed by APC chieftain Bola Tinubu, had in mid-April endorsed Sanwo- Olu for a second term in 2023. In furtherance to the action, Tinubu last week openly endorsed Sanwo- Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office. GAC had in 2018 kicked against the second term bid of Ambode, which led to the emergence of Sanwo- Olu as the APC candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state. Ambode’s predecessors were in office for two consecutive terms. They include Tinubu, who was governor between 1999 and 2007; as well as current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was governor from 2007 to 2015. Since he left office in 2019, Ambode has been politically reserved. He also has not been seen at functions with any of his predecessors or his successor. Though political permutations have earnestly begun ahead of the 2023 elections, Ambode has not declared his intention to run.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...