2023: Ex-MD of PAL Pension, Doherty, joins Lagos Governorship Race

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL Pension), Funso Doherty, has declared his interest to run for Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at his declaration in Lagos, yesterday, Doherty said his administration would address traffic situations in the state, reduce the tax burden and invest in education and health sectors. He said he would reform the public service to free up funds that can be redirected in the enlightened public interest to enable Lagos to do more for the people.

Doherty said, “It is with a great sense of humility, responsibility and history that I announce that I have joined the African Democratic Congress and by the grace of God I intend to contest for the office of the governor of our dear state, Lagos.

“We will reduce the burden of tax and unnecessary harassment of small enterprises, improve the ease of starting and doing business, deliver innovative traffic, innovative power and broadband solutions.

“We will invest in primary, maternal health and mental health and rebuild the quality of education including qualitative and vocational and introducing safety network for children, the elderly and the disable people.”

According to Doherty, he chose ADC because the party offers a complying alternative to the two major political parties in Nigeria.

On his part, the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said ADC is determined to win the governorship election in the state. He noted that the party would mobilize 2.5 million votes for Doherty in the state.

Nwosu said, “We are on the march with Funso and we are saying enough is enough. It is going to be a very difficult job because mafias have taken over the state but we are going to embark on a campaign to bring out over 2.5 million voters who have not voted in Lagos before.

“And we can do it. All it can take is a determination to bring 2.5 million voters for Funso so that all of us can be more by March 2023. Luckily, the president has signed the Electoral Law 2022 and that Electoral Law at least will bring some sanity into our electoral process.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...