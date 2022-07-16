2023: Ex-minister faults Tinubu’s promise to restore value of naira

A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has faulted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his promise to bring the Naira at par with the Dollar if voted in as the next president of Nigeria. Essien stated that such a campaign promise was not only false, but ‘meant for the marines’, as the APC presidential candidate had no magic wand to make the Naira equivalent to the Dollar in value.

He described the promise as misleading, considering the fact that Tinubu has not been able to help the current administration under President Buhari to arrest the free fall of the Naira and turn around the failing economy. He said: “Tinubu made this kind of statement in 2015, when he was campaigning for Muhammadu Buhari, seven years ago.

“Along the line, he couldn’t show the president how to appreciate the Naira. Why then should anybody with knowledge of how the global economy works, believe him? Why has Tinubu failed to assist President Buhari in arresting the steady fall of the Naira against other international currencies but waiting until he becomes President in 2023 before he would miraculously intervene?” According to him, Tinubu’s claim is unrealistic, given the fact that he may likely follow the same wrong economic policies of President Buhari, if voted into the exalted office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...