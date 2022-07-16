News

2023: Ex-minister faults Tinubu’s promise to restore value of naira

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has faulted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his promise to bring the Naira at par with the Dollar if voted in as the next president of Nigeria. Essien stated that such a campaign promise was not only false, but ‘meant for the marines’, as the APC presidential candidate had no magic wand to make the Naira equivalent to the Dollar in value.

He described the promise as misleading, considering the fact that Tinubu has not been able to help the current administration under President Buhari to arrest the free fall of the Naira and turn around the failing economy. He said: “Tinubu made this kind of statement in 2015, when he was campaigning for Muhammadu Buhari, seven years ago.

“Along the line, he couldn’t show the president how to appreciate the Naira. Why then should anybody with knowledge of how the global economy works, believe him? Why has Tinubu failed to assist President Buhari in arresting the steady fall of the Naira against other international currencies but waiting until he becomes President in 2023 before he would miraculously intervene?” According to him, Tinubu’s claim is unrealistic, given the fact that he may likely follow the same wrong economic policies of President Buhari, if voted into the exalted office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fasoranti’s daughter died of excessive blood loss from gunshot wound –Pathologist

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

A consultant pathologist, Dr Olumuyiwa Pelemo, yesterday told an Akure High Court that it was a gunshot from one of the assailants of Mrs Funke Olakunri that killed the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Ruben Fasoranti.   Four suspects, including Awalu Abubakar (25), Muhammed Shehu (26), Mazaje  Lawal (40) and Adamu Adamu (60), were arraigned […]
News

MTEF: FG to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…reduces capital expenditure by N259.315bn …pegs exchange rate at N410:15/$1US The Federal Government has proposed to borrow the sum of N5.62 trillion to finance the budget deficit in the 2022 financial year projected at N13.981 trillion. The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmad, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while presenting […]
News

Minister: Nigeria’s economy to emerge stronger post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday assured the nation that Nigeria’s economy would come out stronger post- COVID-19 given the quality policies currently being put in place. Adebayo said prediction of economic doom by some international bodies would fall on their faces, adding that more support would be provided to manufacturing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica