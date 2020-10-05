2023: Ex-minister makes case for South-East Presidency

Against the backdrop of increasing agitation for the presidency of Nigeria to return to South-East after eight years in the north and the western part of the country, a former minister of lands, housing and urban renewal, Chief Nduese Essien has advocated a president of south-eastern extraction in 2023.

Essien, a former member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007 explained that having a president from south east would assuage the feelings of marginalization from that part of the country and further reinforced Nigeria’s unity.

The former Minister who spoke in an interview with our correspondent yesterday said ”we have had the government of Nigeria rotate from one zone to the other and so far we have had all the zones taste power at the presidency such as the South West, South- South, the North Central during the military administration, the North West presently.

“If Nigeria is to have peace and move forward there is need to allow the South East have the presidency in the next dispensation.” Essien went on: “I would have advocated elimination of zoning but because the South-East is yet to have a turn in the presidency.

Zoning has to continue until after the turn of the South- East from 2023 and thereafter, Nigeria should return to elect the best material to govern the country and no longer on zoning arrangement or rotation anymore. “We can’t say we have had a peaceful rotation of the presidency if the South- East is not given an opportunity to rule the country.

So we are all hoping that the next election will produce a South Easterner as Nigeria’s next president. “Interestingly, Nigeria is now 60 years but the level of disappointment of Nigerians is reflected in some of the cartoons presently in circulation in the country. “Some said that Nigeria has reached retirement age and should be retired.

Some said new countries should emerge out of Nigeria.” Meanwhile, President Muhammad Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) should do everything humanly possible to ensure power shift to South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria in order to engender engender equity and inclusiveness, a pressure group, the Opportunity is Given International (OGI), made the plea in Enugu has said.

Like this: Like Loading...