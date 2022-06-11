News

2023: Ex-PDP governors pledge support to Atiku

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ex-Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party have pledged their support to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The ex-Governors made the pledge during a meeting with Atiku in Abuja. “We are here to reinstate our commitment, our loyalty and our readiness to work for the success of PDP, for the success of Atiku Abubakar as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, said.

The Governors also asked Atiku to clear the air on where he intends to pick his running mate from. “But I’m going to ask a question sir, somebody said to me, can you confirm what Waziri Adamawa meant, because yesterday he said his Vice President will come from the Governors,” Aliyu said.

“But he didn’t say former governors or current governors. So in your response, please clarify further what that meant.” Although Atiku did not directly answer the question, he asked the ex-governors to work towards the party’s success. “If we can all put our energies in our respective states, local governments and even polling units, nothing should stop us from making sure that we return our party to power. “Because there is no single political party that has got the kind of resource persons that we have got today. Let’s put behind whatever political disagreements that have occurred, between the consultants or between whose side you supported and which side you did not support. This is my appeal to all of you,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

