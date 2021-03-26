2023: Ex-Speaker Bankole meets Abiodun behind closed-door

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole yesterday met with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed-door. Bankole, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the Abiodun’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta around 4:12p.m. and the two leaders went into a closed-door meeting that lasted about two hours. Also at the meeting was Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Tunji Egbetokun.

The former Speaker dumped his former party the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and defected to the ruling APC last week. Bankole alongside another defector and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who was the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization also visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

