2023: Ezeagu LG to play critical role in my economic plan – Mbah

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has stated that the Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state will play a pivotal role in the actualization of his master plan and economic blueprint for the state, if elected the next governor in the forthcoming elections. The state’s ruling party candidate disclosed this on Wednesday at Mgbagbu Owa and Umuna, both headquarters of Ezeagu Central and Ezeagu South Development Centres in the council area during his well-attended town hall meetings which attracted stakeholders from different communities, professions and associations.

Reacting to the presentations and demands made by the people of the development centres, Dr. Mbah said the local government is blessed with abundant resources that have been laying dormant over the years, stressing that his administration will activate and operationalize those dormant assets for the benefits of the state. Further noting that his government will harness the arable agricultural potentials in the area for revenue drive and massive employment of both the youths and women, Dr. Mbah insisted that the state has the capacity to feed itself and other states with the deployment of technology to migrate the agricultural sector from subsistence to agroallied processing which will commercialize the sector.

Pledging to declare war on hunger and poverty in the state, the governorship hopeful maintained that his government will achieve food security for the state and become a major export hub in the country. In order to achieve the laudable projects of tapping into other resources in the area, Dr. Mbah underscored why his manifesto prioritizes infrastructure which included 10,000 kilometers of roads across the state within the next 8 years, partnering with major investors and engaging the youth productively.

 

