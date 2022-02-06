News Top Stories

2023: Ezeife, Madubuike, others insist on power shift

Posted on Author nwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

•Arewa youth group endorses Igbo Presidency

 

 

A former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and other prominent Igbo leaders, yesterday, renewed their clamour for a Nigerian from the South East geopolitical zone to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, when he completes his twoterm of eight years in 2023.

 

The renewal of the project came same day as the Arewa Youth Federation (AYF), a socio-political group, but non-partisan organisation with membership spread across the 19 states of northern Nigeria, endorsed it and charged the two dominant political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East or risk rejection by Nigerians.

 

President of the AYF, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, who led a delegation of the group on a courtesy visit to Ezeife’s residence, said that Nigeria was built on a tripod of three major ethnic groups namely, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba; each with their own unique attributes and contributions to the development of the country.

 

Mohammed said that while the Hausa and Yoruba had had their own turns in the leadership of Nigeria, the Igbo have suffered marginalisation over the years.

 

He lamented that the South East had been denied taking the mantle of leadership in spite of their enormous contributions to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria. Mohammed argued that given the proven capacity of the average Igbo man to contribute meaningfully to the growth and progress of Nigeria, it would only be fair that powers shifts to the South East in the coming general elections that will usher in the next political dispensation in 2023.

 

He said: “It is on this basis that we are calling for the power shift to the South East. If Nigeria is to remain a sovereign nation and if really we crave for equity, unity and justice in our nation, then power must shift to the South East. It is only on that basis that we can build a solid foundation for the peace, unity and security of our country.

“We have two major political parties and we have seen their body language. I dare say that any party that refuses to shift its mandate (presidential ticket) to the South East will cease to be a national party but a regional party of only a few people in Nigeria.”

 

Addressing the AYF delegation, Ezeife who leads the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) in Abuja, commended the young people from northern Nigeria for their understanding of the issues surrounding the leadership struggles in Nigeria.

 

Ezeife said that it had become clear that the problem with Nigeria was the older politicians, who have lost their conscience and were no longer prepared to tell the truth about the country.

 

“I thank you for telling the truth to everybody that power should shift to the South East. We are committed to Nigeria but the present government has been behaving as if they want to push us out of Nigeria. We don’t want to quit Nigeria for any person. We built up this country and we are going to stay here and make it a power house.

 

“When power shifts to the South East, we shall engage in explosive economic growth and development. Our ancient maxim says: where you live, you develop( ebe onye bi, ka on a wachi). When power shifts to the South East, the Igbo man will even feel freer to move to every nook and cranny of this country and develop everywhere,” Ezeife said.

 

Other Igbo leaders at the event included a former Minister of Education, Prof Ihechukwu Madubuike; a former Director General, National Arts Gallery, Dr Paul Dike; another former Minister of Education, Prof Fabian Osuji; Chairman, Eastern Mandate Union, Chief Edozie Ezeugwa; Prof Uka Ezenwe and Prof Charles Nwekeaku, Secretary Igbo Elders Consultative Forum in Abuja.

 

