2023: Ezenwafor withdraws for Peter Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Jude Ezenwafor, has reportedly withdrawn from the contest. With the development, the coast is now clear for former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi. Ezenwafor had received ultimatum from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike to withdraw from the contest. It was learnt that Ezenwafor took the decision via a letter he conveyed to the national leadership of his faction of the party.

He said in the letter being circulated online that his decision to withdraw was personal and appealed to his supporters to understand him. The letter reads: “I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023. After consulting my supporters Nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons. “I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great Party. I thank the leadership of our great Party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria.” This is coming amidst ultimatum also given to him by the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

 

Our Reporters

