2023: Failed politicians behind NNPP rumored merger –Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Musa Kwakwanso, yesterday insisted that he would not step down for any presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections. Kwakwanso also denied any planned merger of the NNPP with other political parties, saying some failed politicians are behind such rumour.

He spoke with journalists shortly after he addressed NNPP members and supporters at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Kwankwaso said: “That’s absolute nonsense. You see we believe that we are not above the three or four parties in this country but by 2023, next year by the grace of God NNPP will win the election at national and all other levels.

“So, these are people who are failed politicians who have nothing to tell Nigerians other than to spread unnecessary rumour of a merger. “Merger is already gone. We have our candidates. In all the parties, everybody is campaigning. So, disregard that nonsense.” When asked if he would step down for any candidate, he responded “Don’t ask me that rubbish.” The NNPP presidential candidate said if voted as President of the country, he would recruit one million Nigerians into the armed forces to fight insecurity.

 

