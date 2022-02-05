Metro & Crime

2023: Falz gets PVC, encourages young fans to do same

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s superstar rapper, Falz, has said he is ready to vote come the 2023 general elections.

He shared a photo of himself, flashing his Permanent Voters Card (PVC) on his social media handle.

“I will vote because our lives and our future depends on it. If you have not registered, please do so As Soon As Possible. The deadline is June,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Baraje charges PDP youths on PVC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has urged Nigerian youths of voting age to endeavour to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), saying the PVC remains the only weapon they can use in 2023 to elect credible leaders for the country at all levels. The former PDP […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: No going back on clampdown on violators, LASG insists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Impounds 150 vehicles, 131 motorcycles *26 motorcyclists in detention, says Taskforce Concerned over the frequent clash between officials of the Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit and commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, the Lagos State government Wednesday vowed to continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity on roads and […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Killers of Catholic Priest in Katsina-Ala will be apprehended

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday condemned the killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state by gunmen. The governor described the attack as mindless and wonders why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men. Ortom, in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica