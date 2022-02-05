2023: Falz gets PVC, encourages young fans to do same

Nigeria’s superstar rapper, Falz, has said he is ready to vote come the 2023 general elections.

He shared a photo of himself, flashing his Permanent Voters Card (PVC) on his social media handle.

“I will vote because our lives and our future depends on it. If you have not registered, please do so As Soon As Possible. The deadline is June,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...