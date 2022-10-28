News

2023: Fashola, Al-Makura, Ogbe head Directorates in Tinubu/Shettima ICC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja. Comment(0)

Former governors of Lagos State/Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and ex-governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Alhaji Kashim Imam are among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, while the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara is the National Coordinator of the Council.

The ICC was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), whose focus shall be grassroots.

In a statement issued Friday by the Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, he said: “A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Constitution amendment: Reps begin electronic voting tomorrow

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The House of Representatives will tomorrow commence voting on the report of its special ad hoc committee on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution. Consequently, all committee activities have been  suspended until after the exercise, which is expected to end on Wednesday.   In order to ensure a hitch free voting electronically, the House had […]
News

Atiku: Report on Wike shunning my emissary false

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described as false, the report that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike refused to see the emissary he sent to meet him in Turkey. The Rivers State governor, who recently visited Turkey, was reported to be angry with Atiku for dropping him as […]
News Top Stories

Buhari appoints Baba as Ag. IGP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) to replace IGP Mohammed Adamu. He charged the newly appointed Ag IGP to prioritize his government’s police reform policy.   This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed State House Correspondents on the President’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica