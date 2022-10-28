2023: Fashola, Al-Makura, Ogbe head Directorates in Tinubu/Shettima ICC

Former governors of Lagos State/Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and ex-governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Alhaji Kashim Imam are among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, while the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara is the National Coordinator of the Council.

The ICC was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), whose focus shall be grassroots.

In a statement issued Friday by the Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, he said: “A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.”

