News

2023: Fashola, Fayemi, Zulum, others give APC scorecard

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

*Say party better than opposition

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and his counterpart in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum have given a scorecard of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that there is no reason to compare the party with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed also reeled out the achievements of the ruling party.
Fashola, who spoke at the Pre- Convention Conference said embarking on massive infrastructure projects by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration despite meagre resources available is what set the APC, apart from the opposition PDP.
Fashola disclosed this Friday at the policy conference organised by the Pre-Convention Committee to discuss current and future policy direction of the party.
The former Lagos State governor, who maintained that the APC was set out with a clear agenda to improve the situation of Nigerian people right from formation, however, admitted there were serious challenges to which the party was able to surmount.
“When we came in, N18 billion was our budget for the Ministry of Works. For all Nigeria’s roads. That was less than the budget of my state in 2015. This tells you the attitude of the preceding government towards infrastructure. So if you budget N18 billion for roads and a new government that has less, is budgeting N500 billion, for the same roads, are those two parties the same,” Fashola disclosed.

The minister boasted that the massive road infrastructure and rail projects being delivered across the country by the APC administration were products of deliberate policy direction of the Buhari’s administration to impact the lives of the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EX-MILITARY CHIEFS: WHY INSURGENCY WILL PERSIST

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Muhammad Kabir and Emmanuel Onani

The raging insecurity across the country and the insurgency being perpetrated by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) will continue to linger, as long as the Federal Government and the military authorities refuse to change tactics and yield to advice by experts. Those were the views of some retired military chiefs […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s legacy in grave danger after 2023 –Tunde Bakare

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, expressed concern over the state of the nation, saying Nigeria is in a state of emergency. Bakare, who was the presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election,   said Nigeria needed an urgent surgical procedure […]
News Top Stories

CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica