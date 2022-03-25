2023: Fashola, Fayemi, Zulum, others give APC scorecard

*Say party better than opposition

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and his counterpart in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum have given a scorecard of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that there is no reason to compare the party with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed also reeled out the achievements of the ruling party.

Fashola, who spoke at the Pre- Convention Conference said embarking on massive infrastructure projects by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration despite meagre resources available is what set the APC, apart from the opposition PDP.

Fashola disclosed this Friday at the policy conference organised by the Pre-Convention Committee to discuss current and future policy direction of the party.

The former Lagos State governor, who maintained that the APC was set out with a clear agenda to improve the situation of Nigerian people right from formation, however, admitted there were serious challenges to which the party was able to surmount.

“When we came in, N18 billion was our budget for the Ministry of Works. For all Nigeria’s roads. That was less than the budget of my state in 2015. This tells you the attitude of the preceding government towards infrastructure. So if you budget N18 billion for roads and a new government that has less, is budgeting N500 billion, for the same roads, are those two parties the same,” Fashola disclosed.

The minister boasted that the massive road infrastructure and rail projects being delivered across the country by the APC administration were products of deliberate policy direction of the Buhari’s administration to impact the lives of the people.

